Brokerages Expect The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Will Post Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Middleby’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.21. Middleby reported earnings of $2.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Middleby will report full year earnings of $9.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $9.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $12.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Middleby.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $994.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Middleby to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Middleby from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.57.

In related news, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $132.29 per share, with a total value of $992,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nassem Ziyad bought 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $135.83 per share, with a total value of $276,414.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,076.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,585 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,270. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 19.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 58.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 308,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,625,000 after acquiring an additional 114,492 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the first quarter worth about $984,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 91.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 690,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,145,000 after acquiring an additional 330,359 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.46. The company had a trading volume of 667,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,364. Middleby has a twelve month low of $127.02 and a twelve month high of $201.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

