Brokerages Expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Transcat’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.25. Transcat reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Transcat will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Transcat.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRNS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Transcat from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Transcat from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

NASDAQ:TRNS traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.40. 546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,607. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.64 and a 200 day moving average of $81.50. Transcat has a 12 month low of $52.61 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.77 million, a P/E ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $386,634.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Transcat in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Transcat by 380.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Transcat by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Transcat by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 53,349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 32,640 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Transcat by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

