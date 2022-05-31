Brokerages Set Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) PT at $24.67

Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIP shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Arteris from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Arteris alerts:

In other Arteris news, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 9,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $80,641.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 652,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,588.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio J. Viana sold 20,000 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $169,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 205,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,308.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,872 shares of company stock worth $273,305 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIP. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Arteris during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,229,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris during the fourth quarter valued at $664,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris during the fourth quarter valued at $921,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. 17.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AIP traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.25. 5,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,406. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.93. Arteris has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $27.57.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Arteris will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arteris (Get Rating)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.