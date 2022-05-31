Brokerages Set Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Price Target at $78.50

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.50.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Century Communities by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Century Communities by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,662. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.82. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $46.63 and a 52-week high of $86.07.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.50. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Century Communities will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.08%.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

