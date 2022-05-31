Brokerages Set Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Price Target at $27.29

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.29.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Shares of DADA traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.67. The stock had a trading volume of 60,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,187. Dada Nexus has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average is $11.04.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $317.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.39 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 32.74% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dada Nexus will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 2.6% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 97,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dada Nexus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.