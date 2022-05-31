Brokerages Set Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Price Target at $27.29

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.29.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.
Shares of DADA traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.67. The stock had a trading volume of 60,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,187. Dada Nexus has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average is $11.04.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 2.6% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 97,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dada Nexus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.
