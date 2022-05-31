Brokerages Set Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Price Target at $37.00

Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

In other news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth bought 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $283,149.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 78.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DH traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.55. 1,538,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Definitive Healthcare has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.13.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.47 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

