Brokerages Set Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) PT at $2,430.00

Shares of Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,430.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Entain from GBX 2,165 ($27.39) to GBX 2,060 ($26.06) in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of GMVHF stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.44. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.15. Entain has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

