Brokerages Set iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Target Price at $68.25

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IRBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Northland Securities upgraded iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.51. 9,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,246. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.66, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. iRobot has a 52-week low of $42.35 and a 52-week high of $106.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.47.

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $0.68. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $291.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. iRobot’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that iRobot will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,350 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,081,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,784,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iRobot by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of iRobot by 124.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iRobot by 7.1% during the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 39,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of iRobot by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 21,388 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iRobot by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

