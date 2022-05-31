Brokerages Set Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) PT at $31.90

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.86.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PHG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($37.63) to €30.00 ($32.26) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from €26.50 ($28.49) to €21.30 ($22.90) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
NYSE:PHG traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $25.93. 2,185,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,292. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $57.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.18. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 12.7% during the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 223,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after buying an additional 25,088 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 500,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after buying an additional 11,327 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 12.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
