Brokerages Set Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) PT at $31.90

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PHG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($37.63) to €30.00 ($32.26) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from €26.50 ($28.49) to €21.30 ($22.90) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

NYSE:PHG traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $25.93. 2,185,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,292. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $57.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.18. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 12.7% during the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 223,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after buying an additional 25,088 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 500,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after buying an additional 11,327 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 12.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

