Brokerages Set Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Price Target at $66.64

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.64.

Several analysts have commented on KYMR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $91.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

KYMR stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.27. The stock had a trading volume of 482,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,986. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.44. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $69.12. The stock has a market cap of $738.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.20.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.23% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 224,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $3,183,849.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,159,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,692,221.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $141,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,036,860 shares in the company, valued at $28,516,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 384,157 shares of company stock valued at $6,265,250. 23.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,467,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,994 shares in the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,103,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,595,000 after acquiring an additional 591,914 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,180,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,832,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,642,000 after acquiring an additional 452,799 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kymera Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.