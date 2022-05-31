Brokerages Set SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) PT at C$40.00

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

In related news, Senior Officer Alan James Cullens sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total value of C$48,135.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$156,516.49. Also, Director Ian L. Edwards sold 4,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total transaction of C$130,683.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$114,405.52.

SNC opened at C$25.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.27. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of C$23.64 and a 1-year high of C$38.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.81 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.8796803 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.28%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

