Brokerages Set The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) PT at $220.67

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $215.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on PNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

PNC traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $175.41. 2,987,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387,874. The company has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $152.35 and a one year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.76%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

