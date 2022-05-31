Brokerages Set Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) PT at $35.11

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VNOM shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners to $39.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of VNOM stock traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $33.56. 1,131,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,066. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.98.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 255.24%.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 22,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $680,501.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $2,391,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 438,436 shares of company stock worth $13,339,224. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,780,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,752,000 after purchasing an additional 331,032 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 912,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 290,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,458,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,727,000 after purchasing an additional 289,370 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,644,000 after purchasing an additional 237,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,950,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,015,000 after purchasing an additional 236,655 shares in the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners (Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.