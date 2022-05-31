BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 68200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company has a market cap of C$4.69 million and a P/E ratio of -3.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.
BTU Metals Company Profile (CVE:BTU)
