Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Acquired by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth about $52,225,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Bunge by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 86,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 7,596.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 121,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after buying an additional 119,497 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 276.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 18,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total value of $24,784,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $9,860,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 610,666 shares of company stock valued at $66,286,037 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BG shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.56.

Shares of NYSE:BG traded up $2.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.55. 25,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,743. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $71.73 and a 1-year high of $128.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.49.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.60%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

