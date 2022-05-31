Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Given New $209.00 Price Target at Cowen

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen to $209.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on BURL. Cowen cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $292.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $247.58.
NYSE:BURL opened at $171.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.01. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $142.41 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.76.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 52.8% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period.
About Burlington Stores (Get Rating)
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
