Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Given New $209.00 Price Target at Cowen

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen to $209.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BURL. Cowen cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $292.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $247.58.

NYSE:BURL opened at $171.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.01. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $142.41 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 52.8% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

