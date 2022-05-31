BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Short Interest Update

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the April 30th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 355,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYDDY opened at $69.63 on Tuesday. BYD has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $82.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.28.

Get BYD alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BYD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.