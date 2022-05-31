Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Shares Sold by Boxer Capital LLC

Boxer Capital LLC cut its holdings in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 540,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063,361 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC owned 1.91% of Cabaletta Bio worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 102.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabaletta Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

NASDAQ:CABA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,448. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

About Cabaletta Bio (Get Rating)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.