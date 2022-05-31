Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Shares Down 9%

Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) were down 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.81 and last traded at $24.81. Approximately 806 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 109,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.26.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cadre from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.77.

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $104.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cadre during the fourth quarter worth $3,925,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadre during the fourth quarter worth $763,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadre during the first quarter worth $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cadre during the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cadre during the fourth quarter worth $1,343,000. 4.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

