Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.20-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.83 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.

Shares of NYSE:CAL traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.72. The stock had a trading volume of 51,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,433. Caleres has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $29.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average is $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.08.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $735.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.28 million. Caleres had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.94%.

CAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Caleres to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Caleres from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caleres presently has an average rating of Strong Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

In related news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 3,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $67,633.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $159,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,341.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,633. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 92.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,722,000 after buying an additional 217,055 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Caleres by 117.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 186,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Caleres by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,243,000 after buying an additional 171,567 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Caleres by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,932,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,552,000 after buying an additional 171,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,466,000 after acquiring an additional 140,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

