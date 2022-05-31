Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Short Interest Update

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMFGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 879,600 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the April 30th total of 642,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 736,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

CXBMF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Calibre Mining stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 50,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,456. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07. Calibre Mining has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $1.95.

About Calibre Mining (Get Rating)

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

