Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Short Interest Update

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 879,600 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the April 30th total of 642,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 736,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

CXBMF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Calibre Mining stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 50,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,456. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07. Calibre Mining has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $1.95.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

