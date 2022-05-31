Callisto Network (CLO) Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last Week

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $10.79 million and approximately $11,577.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,957.30 or 0.06169088 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00074330 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000297 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

