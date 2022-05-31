Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.10 and last traded at $61.93. Approximately 11,035 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,767,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.55.

CPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The company had revenue of $664.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 475,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $28,875,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bpp Holdco Llc sold 18,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $1,171,715.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,180,039 shares of company stock valued at $72,505,530 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 290.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

