Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.57.

NYSE CPT opened at $144.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.77. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $124.21 and a twelve month high of $180.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,731,000 after acquiring an additional 165,887 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 349.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,895 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

