Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Price Target Cut to C$83.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.50 to C$89.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.58.

CM opened at $54.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $51.14 and a one year high of $66.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($1.15). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.74% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 45.20%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 732.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

