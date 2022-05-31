Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.57.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$28.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday. Alliance Global Partners cut Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$12.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of TSE:WEED opened at C$6.05 on Tuesday. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of C$5.85 and a 12-month high of C$32.60. The stock has a market cap of C$2.41 billion and a PE ratio of -4.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

