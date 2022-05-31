Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) is Greenlight Capital Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 883,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,000 shares during the period. Capri accounts for 3.3% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Greenlight Capital Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $57,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Capri stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.34. 71,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.29. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $72.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CPRI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Capri from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.53.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

