Cardano Price Reaches $0.61 on Major Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 19.4% against the dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $20.79 billion and $3.20 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001914 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00083023 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000593 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00018525 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017833 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.27 or 0.00256985 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00029058 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,934,048,406 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

