Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRDF. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardiff Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardiff Oncology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.04. Cardiff Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $8.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $3.54.

Cardiff Oncology ( NASDAQ:CRDF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 9,447.37% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter worth $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the first quarter worth $28,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter worth $103,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardiff Oncology (Get Rating)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.