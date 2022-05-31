Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP grew its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 100.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,980 shares during the period. Cardinal Health accounts for approximately 2.3% of Clearline Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $20,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 20,188 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 37,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 139,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,868,000 after buying an additional 53,995 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAH traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.77. The stock had a trading volume of 41,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,540. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.09. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The firm had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

