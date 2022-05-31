CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$520.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $497.51 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CARG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet cut shares of CarGurus from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CarGurus from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of CarGurus to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CARG stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.35. 18,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.85, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.36. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $50.03.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.66 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 22.94%. CarGurus’s revenue was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $417,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 403,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,838,041.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $101,083.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,822 shares in the company, valued at $5,516,270.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,897 shares of company stock valued at $617,716 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 177,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after buying an additional 19,656 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000.

About CarGurus (Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.