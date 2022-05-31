Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 897,500 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the April 30th total of 650,500 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Carriage Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

In other news, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $32,522.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $61,443.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carriage Services during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Carriage Services during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CSV traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,394. Carriage Services has a 12 month low of $34.10 and a 12 month high of $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.73 and a 200-day moving average of $51.58. The firm has a market cap of $600.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.93%.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

