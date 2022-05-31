Cass Information Systems, Inc. (CASS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 2nd

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Cass Information Systems has raised its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ:CASS opened at $34.10 on Tuesday. Cass Information Systems has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $48.21. The firm has a market cap of $465.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.56.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cass Information Systems by 24.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Cass Information Systems by 3.9% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 10,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cass Information Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

