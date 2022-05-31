Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Short Interest Update

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the April 30th total of 2,610,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

CTLT traded down $3.66 on Tuesday, hitting $101.71. 14,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.54 and its 200 day moving average is $108.31. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $86.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.44.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Catalent had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Catalent will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,791,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,690,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Catalent by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,070,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,841 shares during the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,032,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Catalent by 10.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,632,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.88.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

