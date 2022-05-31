Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Short Interest Update

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the April 30th total of 2,610,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
CTLT traded down $3.66 on Tuesday, hitting $101.71. 14,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.54 and its 200 day moving average is $108.31. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $86.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.44.
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Catalent had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Catalent will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.88.
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
