Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,940,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,448,046,000 after purchasing an additional 168,085 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,607,000 after purchasing an additional 643,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,788,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.53.

CAT stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.49. The company had a trading volume of 68,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $115.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.53. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,895. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,933 shares of company stock worth $11,541,376. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

