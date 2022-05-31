Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Shares Gap Up to $1.44

Shares of Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.44, but opened at $1.52. Cazoo Group shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 1,853 shares trading hands.

CZOO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cazoo Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.60 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.60 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cazoo Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cazoo Group in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZOO. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,492,000. Willoughby Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,673,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Cazoo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $63,867,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,558,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Cazoo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,026,000. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cazoo Group Company Profile (NYSE:CZOO)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

