Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Short Interest Update

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,200 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the April 30th total of 269,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 590,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,422,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,760,000 after acquiring an additional 66,102 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,077,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,606,000 after buying an additional 1,141,187 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,063,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,212,000 after buying an additional 474,911 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,014,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,840,000 after buying an additional 939,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,675,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,756,000 after buying an additional 589,614 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celestica alerts:

Shares of CLS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.03. 470,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,192. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.14. Celestica has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

CLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Celestica from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

About Celestica (Get Rating)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.