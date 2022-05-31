Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellebrite DI Ltd. provides digital intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors. Cellebrite DI Ltd., formerly known as TWC Tech Holdings II Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

CLBT stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.82. 486,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,984. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.73. Cellebrite DI has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLBT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 4,239.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. 36.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

