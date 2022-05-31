Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CLLS. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cellectis from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cellectis from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cellectis from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of CLLS stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. Cellectis has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $16.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.24.

Cellectis ( NASDAQ:CLLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.50. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 312.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.48%. The business had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosight Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 1.2% during the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 87,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 94.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 10.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

