Celo Market Capitalization Reaches $653.80 Million (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.49 or 0.00004683 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Celo has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a market cap of $653.80 million and approximately $77.92 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $244.53 or 0.00769292 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.70 or 0.00496139 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00032602 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008180 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 439,191,694 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

