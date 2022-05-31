CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Short Interest Down 27.7% in May

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,640,000 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the April 30th total of 9,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIG stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,061,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,867,084. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CEMIG has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $2.61.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

