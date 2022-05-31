Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Electrobras is involved in the Utilities Industry. Their principal activity is the generation and distribution of electric power through their companies to the whole of Brazil. Some of their other activities include development of technology programs, technical standards and industrial quality. “

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE EBR opened at $9.10 on Friday. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 7.70%.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBR. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter worth $122,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter worth $95,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the third quarter worth $126,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the third quarter worth $249,000. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

