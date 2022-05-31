CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Receives C$3.52 Consensus PT from Analysts

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEUGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.52.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CEU shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.85 to C$3.35 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$3.25 to C$3.35 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

CEU traded down C$0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,654. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.02. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$1.36 and a one year high of C$3.10. The firm has a market cap of C$708.52 million and a PE ratio of 13.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.33.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEUGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$367.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$317.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 11,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.37, for a total value of C$26,995.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,395,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,302,887.58. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 41,467 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.37, for a total transaction of C$98,168.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,163,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,121,727.86. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,258 shares of company stock valued at $313,682.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

