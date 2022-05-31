CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Stock Price Up 5.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $132.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CF Industries traded as high as $101.69 and last traded at $101.01. 147,945 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,139,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.72.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Consumer Edge lowered CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on CF Industries from $86.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.84.

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 26,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total value of $2,262,558.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $383,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,078 shares of company stock worth $8,427,654 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,390,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $664,656,000 after acquiring an additional 49,793 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,922,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,579,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,040,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,069,000 after acquiring an additional 387,547 shares during the period. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP raised its holdings in CF Industries by 17.1% during the third quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,958,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,768,000 after purchasing an additional 722,745 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.21. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The company’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

