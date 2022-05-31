Cfra Reiterates Hold Rating for Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Cfra restated their hold rating on shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.88.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.98.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.34 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 53.23%. The business’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

