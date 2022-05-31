ChainX Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $369,026.00 (PCX)

ChainX (PCX) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. In the last week, ChainX has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ChainX has a market cap of $13.17 million and approximately $369,026.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00003314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $357.15 or 0.01123751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.28 or 0.00485429 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00032029 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008186 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 12,505,375 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

