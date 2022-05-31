Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Stock Position Lessened by North Run Capital LP

North Run Capital LP lowered its position in Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,137,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,361 shares during the quarter. Charah Solutions comprises approximately 7.8% of North Run Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. North Run Capital LP owned approximately 6.40% of Charah Solutions worth $10,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Charah Solutions in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charah Solutions in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Charah Solutions by 1,157.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 40,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Charah Solutions by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,332,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 59,696 shares during the last quarter.

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

Shares of Charah Solutions stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.15. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50. Charah Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $6.30.

Charah Solutions ( NYSE:CHRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $93.43 million for the quarter. Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 141.08% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Charah Solutions, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

CHRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Charah Solutions from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charah Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

About Charah Solutions (Get Rating)

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.