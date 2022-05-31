Chardan Capital Lowers Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target to $31.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Chardan Capital from $44.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average is $16.25. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 177,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

