Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% in the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.9% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 854,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,723,000 after buying an additional 24,107 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Chevron by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after buying an additional 1,859,425 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 85,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 63,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.56. 309,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,725,926. The firm has a market cap of $352.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $178.35.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 16.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 50,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $8,685,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,909.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 549,687 shares of company stock valued at $91,923,002. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.38.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

