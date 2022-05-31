China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Short Interest Down 25.4% in May

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 813,300 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the April 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 838,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of LFC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.67. 544,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,828. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.13. China Life Insurance has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.22 billion for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.41%. Equities analysts forecast that China Life Insurance will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 2.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,342,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,550,000 after acquiring an additional 110,853 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 1,190.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,213 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 19.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,095,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 174,629 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 936,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,106,000 after acquiring an additional 103,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 819,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 105,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Life Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

China Life Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.