China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Short Interest Down 25.4% in May

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 813,300 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the April 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 838,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of LFC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.67. 544,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,828. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.13. China Life Insurance has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.22 billion for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.41%. Equities analysts forecast that China Life Insurance will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Life Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
China Life Insurance Company Profile
China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.
